1/1
Dorothy Marlene "Dot" (Smock) Reichenbacher
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Marlene "Dot"
Reichenbacher
Dorothy Marlene "Dot" Reichenbacher, of St. Clair, MO, formerly of Phelps County, MO, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 88.
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 17, 1932 to the late Shawnee Bridwell Smock and Berniece Smock.
Dorothy was married to Edward Reichenbacher who preceded her in death in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her father, Shawnee Bridwell Smock, her mother, Berniece Wood, and her husband, Edward Reichenbacher. Dot was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Coch, two brothers, Richard Smock and Jimmy Wood, two sisters, Denise Wood and Kathy Gibson, and one grandson, Doug Birdsong.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes four children, Earnie Young and companion Sherrie Bartle, of Villa Ridge, MO, Alice Suschanke and companion Derrick Deleski, of Robertsville, MO, Kathlene Birdsong and husband Jerry Wayne, of Rolla, and Jennifer Reichenbacher, of Rolla; son-in-law, Jimmy Coch, of Lakeland, FL; one brother, Charles Wood and wife Marjorie of Ladue, MO; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service honoring the life of Dorothy Reichenbacher will be held at 2 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Interment will follow in the Newburg City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral Thursday beginning at noon at Null and Son.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved