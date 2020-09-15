Dorothy Marlene "Dot"
Reichenbacher
Dorothy Marlene "Dot" Reichenbacher, of St. Clair, MO, formerly of Phelps County, MO, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 88.
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 17, 1932 to the late Shawnee Bridwell Smock and Berniece Smock.
Dorothy was married to Edward Reichenbacher who preceded her in death in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her father, Shawnee Bridwell Smock, her mother, Berniece Wood, and her husband, Edward Reichenbacher. Dot was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Coch, two brothers, Richard Smock and Jimmy Wood, two sisters, Denise Wood and Kathy Gibson, and one grandson, Doug Birdsong.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes four children, Earnie Young and companion Sherrie Bartle, of Villa Ridge, MO, Alice Suschanke and companion Derrick Deleski, of Robertsville, MO, Kathlene Birdsong and husband Jerry Wayne, of Rolla, and Jennifer Reichenbacher, of Rolla; son-in-law, Jimmy Coch, of Lakeland, FL; one brother, Charles Wood and wife Marjorie of Ladue, MO; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service honoring the life of Dorothy Reichenbacher will be held at 2 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Interment will follow in the Newburg City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral Thursday beginning at noon at Null and Son.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association
.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.