DORRIT "JEAN" DRALLMEIER
Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother
Dorrit "Jean" Drallmeier of Rolla, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor in Rolla, Missouri at the age of 89. Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 7, 1929 to the late Edward Hastings, and Ruth Ann (Miller) Bowman.
Jean attended Stephens Woman's College in Columbia, Missouri, where she earned her Associates Degree. Miss Dorrit Jean Bowman was united in marriage to Arthur "Bud" Drallmeier on September 2, 1953, this union was blessed with two sons. She worked as a Telephone Operator, and a Librarian at the Public Library. Jean valued an education, and was a voracious reader; she enjoyed books on history, historical fiction and history of other cultures, religions, and beliefs. She was a woman of strong faith. She was aware of the Divine Presence within all people and knew this hidden Presence to be a source of limitless abundance. Jean was a loving and devoted mother, and grandmother, who will be loved and remembered by all that knew and loved her.
Dorrit Jean Drallmeier is survived by her son, James Drallmeier, and daughter-in-law, Gail, of Rolla, MO; grandchildren, Theresa Drallmeier (Julie Rogers), Jacob (Kaitlin) Drallmeier, Anne (Tanner) Dinsdale, Christine (Nick) Watson, Joseph (Maddie) Drallmeier, Matthew Drallmeier, Sara (Amir) St. Clair, Daniel Drallmeier, and Amy (Kyle) Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Adeline and Alexa Drallmeier, Gunner Dinsdale, Reid, Rowen, and Johanna Jean St. Clair.
In addition to her parents Edward and Ruth Ann, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Bud in 1999, brother Edward and her son, Daniel.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, IL. Memorials are appreciated and suggested to the Rolla Animal Shelter. Cards are available at all James & Gahr locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 24 to May 25, 2019