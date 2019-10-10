|
|
Dorse Lee Wilkinson
Dorse Lee Wilkinson, of Rolla, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 87.
She was born in Veribest, TX on April 17, 1932 to the late Charles Timm and Ida Katherine Minnie (Tiemann) Timm.
On August 23, 1952 she married Carl R. Wilkinson and they were later blessed with three children.
Dorse was a long time faithful and active member of the First Assembly of God in Rolla where she helped minister and lead in Pathfinder Senior Ministries, Children's Church, Vacation Bible School and Visitation Ministry.
Among her interests, she enjoyed horseback riding, traveling back to Texas, working in her yard and flower beds, but most of all her joy in life was time spent with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorse was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona Rohm and Elsie Faye Matthews and three brothers, Milton, Vernon and Henry Timm.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband of sixty-seven years, Carl Wilkinson, of Rolla; three children, Sharon Lister and husband Larry, of Nixa, MO, Steve Wilkinson and wife Brenda, of Olive Branch, MS, and Susan Willeford and husband Brent, of Rolla; one brother, Charles Ray Timm and wife Betsy, of Junction, TX; one sister, Ida Mae Smith and husband Troy, of Odessa, TX; seven grandchildren, Jason Lister, Jodie Huff, Jaime Olivarez, Courtney Wilkinson, Cailey Jackson, Brandon Skyles and Brittany Frazee; fifteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Dorse Wilkinson will be held at 3 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 pm at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Assembly Kid's Care Ministry or the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019