Douglas L. Dotson passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his mother, Linnette Dotson nee Willy of O'Fallon, MO; two sisters, Brenda (Richard) Buelt of St. Peters, MO, Darlene Dotson of Wright City, MO, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; He is preceded in death by his father, Rufus Dotson. Doug was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Wentzville, MO. He enjoyed drawing and making jewelry. Doug especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
