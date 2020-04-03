|
Doyle Karr
Doyle Karr, 79, formerly of Rolla, MO, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 7:30am, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 5, 1940 at home in Kinder Post, MO. The son of Bert and Lenna (Matthews) Karr. He married Loetta Warren on October 18, 1965 in Rome, Georgia.
Doyle was a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was a superintendent for Pace Construction Company in St. Louis, MO before retiring in 2003. Doyle enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Loetta, Doyle is survived by a daughter, Felicia (Randy) Brazier of Bethalto, IL; two brothers, Darrell (Betty) Karr of Rolla, MO and Terry Karr of Cleveland, OH; a sister, Jean (Bill) Cantrell of St. James, MO; and two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Elliot Brazier of Kansas City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Marvin Karr.
Private services will be held for the family. Burial will take place at Ozark Memorial Gardens in Rolla, MO on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice and/or the Rolla Fire Department to help with PPE's.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020