Dwight A. Stair
Memorial services for Dwight A. Stair, 70, a disabled Navy veteran and lifelong Rolla resident who died Sept. 28, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Life Church, just north of Rolla off of Highway 63.
Pastor David Hatcher will officiate. The address of the church is 13668 County Road 8010, which intersects with Highway 63 about 3.5 miles north of town. The church will be open at 9 a.m., and the door on the right is the one to enter.
Burial, with military ceremony, will be conducted at 2 p.m. the same day at the National Cemetery at Springfield.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
