James And Gahr Mortuaries
1651 E State Route 72
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 458-2262
Eddie Ray Malone


1942 - 2019
Eddie Ray Malone Obituary
Eddie Ray Malone
Loving husband, father and friend
Eddie Ray Malone was born on March 9, 1942 in Seaton, MO to the late Raymond and Viola (Burleson) Malone. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Carolyn Sue (Laney) Malone on June 10, 1961, this union was blessed with four children. Eddie was employed by the Rolla Daily News for over thirty years; he started as a paperboy and worked his way up to a photographer. He enjoyed meeting with friends at the Kingdom Hall, gardening, fishing and hunting. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Eddie Ray Malone is survived by his children, Connie Sue (Mark) Jones of Rolla, MO, Andrew William (Donna) Malone of Charleston, SC and Amy (Ivar) Stanton of Rolla, MO; brothers, Lee Malone of Rolla, MO and Frances Malone of Lake Ozark, MO; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Carolyn Sue Malone; son, Edward Brian Malone; grandson, Eric Robert; brother, Charles Malone; sister Irene Krog.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Interment will follow at the Ozark Hills Memorial garden.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
