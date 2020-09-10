Edith Marie Hess left this world to be with her Lord and family on September 3, 2020. She was born in Linz, Austria on July 29, 1924. She met the love of her life, Louis, there during World War II. Before he returned to the States, they were married and later, he adopted her daughter, Karin, whose father had been killed during the war.
She worked many years at J.C. Penney's in the shoe department. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; played in a bridge club; was a member of the Rolla Lioness Club; and she loved to bowl.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents; her sister; her husband, Louis; daughters, Ruth (as an infant) and Karin Bartlett; and one son, Keith Hess.
She is survived by her son, Ralph (Diane) Hess of St. James, MO; daughter-in-law, Anna Hess (Jeff) of Lutsen, MN; son-in-law, Ron Bartlett of The Villages, FL; grandsons, Brian (Deneen) Bartlett of Crawfordsville, IN, Steven (Al) Bartlett of The Villages, FL, Adrain Hess of Lutson, MN, and Chad (April) Plank of Tracy, CA; great grandsons, Austin and Collin (Lauren) Bartlett and Conrad Plank; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service for Edith M. Hess will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Red Cross.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.