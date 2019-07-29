|
Edna Francis Bridges
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Edna Francis Bridges, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 79.
She was born on April 22, 1940, in Alton, MO to the late Charlie Sisco and Nettie (Ferris) Sisco. On November 24, 1960, she married John William Bridges who preceded her in death on February 17, 2018.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two infant brothers, one infant sister, six adult sisters, and one great granddaughter.
Edna was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and knitting.
Edna will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: five daughters, Evelyn "Bunny" McGowan and husband Steve of Versailles, MO, JoAnn C. Light of Rolla, Johnnie "Winnie" Parker and husband Charlie of St. James, MO, Valerie Potter of Rolla, and Petula "Petey" Cargill and husband Brett of Leslie, MO; fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one expected; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
A funeral service for Edna F. Bridges will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla. Interment will follow in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019