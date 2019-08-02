|
Elbert C. Porter
Devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather
Elbert C. Porter Jr. formerly of Rolla, MO, passed peacefully on July 27th, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Lebanon, PA. Elbert, fondly referred to as "Al" by those who knew him best, was born in Newport, DE on July 9th, 1933, to Pearl Madeline Staker Porter and Elbert C. Porter Sr.
Elbert felt a strong sense of responsibility to his country serving 20 years in the Air Force retiring in December of 1971. He then took on the role as the Transportation Officer at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and retired in June of 1995, after serving for 23 years. Those who knew him best, however, knew he did not like to sit idle, so to keep himself busy he took on many part-time jobs until his health no longer afforded him the ability to work. Elbert spent many years being active in his children's and grandchildren's activities. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to support them in their endeavors. His hobbies were many. He took great pride in his garden, loved to assemble giant puzzles, had an infinity for grilling by the pool, and in later years took up quite a liking to bingo, even sometimes being referred to as "the bingo shark".
Elbert is survived by his six children, Paul Porter of Kansas, Debbie Riss of Charlotte, NC, David Porter of Rolla, Lynn Wolf of Salem IA, Debbie Fehr of Festus, MO, Dana Henne of Linglestown, PA; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He had many friends and will be deeply missed by all.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019