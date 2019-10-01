|
|
Dr. Eldon Keith Stanek
Dr. Eldon Keith Stanek, of Rolla, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 77.
He was born in Jefferson City, MO on December 12, 1941 to the late Augustine and Flossie (Jones) Stanek.
On March 12, 1988, he married Mary Sandra (Stevenson) Stanek, who survives.
Keith taught Electrical Engineering at IIT, WVU, and was the EE Department Chair at Michigan Tech and Missouri S&T. He was an active member of the Rolla Kiwanis club, the First United Methodist Church, and an IEEE Fellow. He was an avid sports fan, and especially liked teams from Chicago. He also enjoyed fishing, music, playing Bridge, watching movies, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Keith will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Mary Sandra Stanek, of Rolla; five children, Wesley George, of Springfield, MO, Dawn Stanek and husband Colin Holmwood, of Ada, MI, Steve George and wife Tiffany, of Lamar, MO, Craig Stanek and wife Jennifer, of St. Charles, MO, and Jeremy George and wife Aubra, of Springfield, MO; one sister, Beverly Gauer, of Naperville, IL; eight grandchildren, Rachel Eastwood, Kieran Holmwood, Rachel, Esther and Mary George, Dylan, and Trey George and Sara Stanek; one great grandchild, Evelyn Eastwood; a niece and nephew, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Keith Stanek will be held at 11 am Friday, October 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 am at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Rolla Kiwanis Club or the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019