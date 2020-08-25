1/
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Stevens
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Stevens passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico at the age of 91.
Betty was a native of Rolla, MO, but spent her retirement in Gulf Shores and Foley, Alabama.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dale F. Stevens and her daughter-in-law, Marcene Stevens.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Terry Stevens of Albuquerque, NM; grandson , Evan Stevens and wife Samantha of Fruita, CO; granddaughter, Chelsea Robinson and husband Nick of Chicago, IL; Betty is also survived by two great grandchildren, Piper and Madelyn; nieces, nephews, and friends whom she adored dearly.
Betty will be remembered for her loving character.
A graveside service for Betty Stevens will be held at 10 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Rolla City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved