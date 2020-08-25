Elizabeth J. "Betty" Stevens

Elizabeth J. "Betty" Stevens passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico at the age of 91.

Betty was a native of Rolla, MO, but spent her retirement in Gulf Shores and Foley, Alabama.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dale F. Stevens and her daughter-in-law, Marcene Stevens.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Terry Stevens of Albuquerque, NM; grandson , Evan Stevens and wife Samantha of Fruita, CO; granddaughter, Chelsea Robinson and husband Nick of Chicago, IL; Betty is also survived by two great grandchildren, Piper and Madelyn; nieces, nephews, and friends whom she adored dearly.

Betty will be remembered for her loving character.

A graveside service for Betty Stevens will be held at 10 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Rolla City Cemetery.

