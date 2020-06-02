Elizabeth Jane Ross, of Rolla, formerly of Mendon, MO, passed away May 30, 2020 at the age of 93 years, 2 months, 16 days.
She was born March 14, 1927 at New Cambria, MO, to the late Alfred and Frances Sears. At fifteen, she married the love of her life, Earl M. Ross, and spent the next 77 years of marriage working beside, and loving him.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, and a daughter, Marilyn Dawn (Jenkins).
Elizabeth, known to many as Betsy, was a long-standing member of Mendon Christian Church, serving, along with Earl, in a myriad of ways through the years.
She enjoyed square-dancing and camping trips with friends, trips to Texas during 17 winters, reading, cooking, gardening, and hand work of many types.
Her hands were seldom quiet, as she always kept a project nearby, ready to pick up and continue to its completion. She baked wonderful pies and homemade bread and operated an upholstery shop in her home for 15 years. Especially in her later years, she relished phone calls and visits from friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family which include; husband Earl, of the home; daughter JoAnn (John) Walter, Rolla; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Howard, Independence, Terry Jo McClintick, Sidney, Montana, James Earl (Susan) McClintick, Sedalia, Janet (Michael) Shepard, Rolla; 8 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A graveside service for Elizabeth Ross will be held at noon Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the MO Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mendon Christian Church Scholarship Fund, Mendon, MO 64660.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.