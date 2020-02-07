|
|
Ellyn Maguire Rubczak
Ellyn Maguire Rubczak of Rolla, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born on February 26, 1956 to the late Owen and Alice (Hayes) Maguire in Newport News, Virginia, where she lived through her childhood and teen years.
Ellyn was a proud member of the United States Army. She was a Vietnam-era Veteran and served three years as an active combat medic and dental assistant. While working as a dental assistant she met the love of her life, Dr. Steven Rubczak; they were united in marriage on June 10, 1978; this union was blessed with two children.
Once honorably discharged from the Army, Ellyn and Steve moved to St. Louis were she started her college education. Ellyn was accepted and trained as a Registered Nurse, graduating in the top of her class earning membership in the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity. Earning her nursing license in 1981, Ellyn worked in the nursing field as an Intensive Care Nurse working at several hospitals, teaching medical centers, and as a volunteer school nurse for 12+ years. Ellyn was a very knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate nurse and was liked and respected by all. Ellyn bore 2 sons, Raymond born on August 8, 1985 and Joseph, born on September 23, 1992. Ellyn was a great mother and loved her sons with all of her heart. She gave up her own career ambitions to faithfully support her husband and to devote her time in raising their two sons to the best of her ability. Ellyn was a very dedicated wife and mother asking very little in return and only the love of her family. Ellyn loved to go fishing and loved to travel always seeking adventure. She was artistic and had a flair for design. She enjoyed writing and reading all sorts of literature. Ellyn also enjoyed gardening and making things grow. She enjoyed helping others and always stood in defense of the oppressed. Ellyn was always faithful to God the Father, God The Son, and God The Holy Spirit living her life that of what God expected from her. She was generous, forgiving, honest, faithful, and held high moral and ethical values. Ellyn could sometimes be feisty and stubborn but always with good cause. She was beautiful and had the heart of both Saint and Soldier. She was proud to be an American and veteran.
Ellyn was proud to serve alongside her husband as an Army officer's wife for over 26 years. Ellyn, served as First Lady of the Unit while her husband held several Command and Officer In Charge positions, devoting her time to support her husband, the Soldiers, and the family members in the unit. Ellyn was instrumental in the development of the Army's first Unit Family Support Groups as she helped to develop the initial protocols and functions. This was a monumental and very important task as no such support system existed prior to the Persian Gulf War for the families left behind during war time deployments. She endured the hardships and stress while serving as head of the family while her husband was deployed to combat operations. Ellyn was awarded numerous Army and Unit Achievement and Appreciation Awards for her service as an Army wife. She was commissioned and awarded the Yellow Rose of Texas presented by Governor Rick Perry and was registered in the Governor's Office in Austin, Texas. Being a Army Officer's wife meant a lot of moving, but she always did it and made the best of every move maintaining family stability. Their last military orders brought them Rolla; COL/Dr. Rubczak practiced dentistry and shared command responsibilities while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO until his retirement. Ellyn was known best for her sweet disposition; she was very loving and caring and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need.
Ellyn is survived by her loving husband of forty-one years, Dr. Steven Rubczak of Rolla, Missouri; son, Joseph Rubczak of Birmingham, Alabama; mother, Alice Maguire of Newport News, Virginia; granddaughter, Julia Rubczak of Cook Station, Missouri; brothers, Michael Maguire of Los Angeles, California, Joseph Maguire of Ponte Verda, Florida, Allan Maguire of Midlothian, Virginia; and sisters, Jennifer Cooper of Nokesville, Virginia, and Linda Maguire of Centerville, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her father, Ellyn was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Rubczak II.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
A funeral mass will be held on at 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. James, Missouri with Father Greg officiating. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery with full Military Honors. A prayer service will be held at 4:30PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri with a visitation for family and friends to follow from 5:00PM until 7:00PM also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020