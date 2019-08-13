Home

Rolla Cremation and Memorial Service
11930 County Road 2070
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 341-0220
More Obituaries for Enloe Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enloe Clyde Potter Jr

Enloe Clyde Potter Jr Obituary
Enloe Clyde Potter, Jr.
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Enloe Clyde Potter, Jr, age 75, born in Washington, DC and now of Edgar Springs, MO, passed away on August 6, 2019.
He left behind his beloved wife, E. Gail Potter of the home; a daughter, Rebecca Ann Myers, a son, Enloe Clyde Potter III, and 3 grandchildren.
At his request, his ashes will be scattered on our farm.
There will be a Memorial Reception on Saturday, September 14th from 1pm to 3 pm at the Edgar Springs, MO Volunteer Fire Department.
He was Santa for 15 years for the Fire Department.
The family requests everyone attending to bring covered dish to the Memorial Reception. Thank you.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
