Eric Alan Stewart


1957 - 2019
Eric Alan Stewart Obituary
ERIC AlAN Stewart
Loving husband, father, son, and brother
Eric Alan Stewart, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 62.
He was born on February 14, 1957 in Rolla, MO to Robert Stewart and Mary (Cowan) Stewart. In October of 1983, he married Debra (Bailey) Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stewart.
Eric loved deer hunting, fishing, elk hunting and camping. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Debra Stewart of Rolla; his mother, Mary Stewart of Rolla; one son, Louie Ragan of St. Louis, MO; two brothers, Lee Robert Stewart and wife Donnee' of Grubville, MO and Chris Stewart and wife Stephanie of Eldon, MO; two sisters, Dawn Jones and husband Danny of IL and Gina Heck and husband Don of Eldon, MO; an uncle, Sid Stewart of Dixon, MO; four grandchildren, Cooper Ragan, Cannon Ragan, Tucker Ragan and Paisley Ragan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service for Eric A. Stewart will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 21 to June 22, 2019
