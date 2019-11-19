|
Ermal Russell Bunton, Sr
Ermal Russell Bunton, Sr. of Rolla, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Ermal was born in Safe, Missouri on October 12, 1935 to the late Thomas and Celia (Cochron) Bunton.
Ermal was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Marie Beal on November 7, 1969; this union was blessed with three children. Ermal was a very caring man and worked proudly as a certified nursing assistant for over thirty years. He was always very dedicated to his job, but especially his patients. When he wasn't working, Ermal enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting rabbits or squirrels and taking daily walks as his health allowed. Ermal was an old-time cowboy at heart, always watching westerns or listening to classic outlaw country music. Ermal was a proud member of the Southern Cherokee Nation, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who's smile, laugh and corny jokes will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Ermal Bunton is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Mary of Rolla, Missouri; children, Russell (Melanie) Bunton, Jr. of Jefferson City, MO, Timothy Bunton of Rolla, Missouri and Angel (Neil) Burnham of Littleton, Colorado; sisters, Genevieve Crane and Edna (Butch) Wulfurt all of Troy, Missouri; grandchildren, Seth Bunton, Tori Bunton, Tristan Burnham, Lily Burnham, Wyatt Burnham, Mackenzie Bunton and Taylor Bunton; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ermal was preceded in death by five brothers, Herman, Emett, Thurman, Delmar and Darrell and one sister, Juanita Martin.
Funeral services for Ermal Bunton will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary with Chuck Cook officiating. Interment will be in the Asher Cemetery, St. James, Missouri. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri from 12:00PM until service time at 2:00PM. Memorials are suggested to the Delbert Day Cancer Institute or Asher Cemetery. Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019