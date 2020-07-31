Ernest Albert Harris
Ernest Albert Harris, of Rolla, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his son's home in Bluffton, SC. He was 101 years old.
Mr. Harris was born on March 11, 1919 in Vida, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Pearl Harris; and a grandson, Micah Harris.
Mr. Harris was a veteran of World War II.
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Diane Harris of Bluffton, SC; two sisters, Ida Pittman of Rolla, MO and Helen Adams of St. Charles, MO; two grandchildren, Adam Harris of Richmond Hill, GA and Neil Harris of Durham, NC; and three great grandchildren, Kathyrn, Adeline and Micah Harris.
A memorial service for Ernest A. Harris will be conducted at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla with Rev. Ray Cook officiating. Interment will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery in Vida, MO.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.