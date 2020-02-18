|
|
Ethel Debra Halbert
Ethel Debra Halbert, of Rolla, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was born in Maries County, MO, on November 4, 1926 to the late Arch Feeler and Eliza (Ballance) Feeler.
On October 3, 1953 she married Homer L. Halbert, who preceded her in death on July 16, 2019.
Mrs. Halbert was baptized in the Baptist Faith at a young age. Her home was always open and welcoming to family and friends where she enjoyed providing meals, visiting and mentoring. She was also a very talented seamstress but family was always her priority.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lucy Spencer, Eugene Feeler, Hubert Feeler, Gale Feeler, Opal Feeler, Merle Feeler, Robert Feeler, and infant Lloyd Feeler.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Cathy Maxwell, of Ballwin, MO; one brother, Archie Feeler, of Rolla; her sister, Fern Jones, also of Rolla; three grandchildren, Lisa Wellman, Nick Maxwell, and Megan Maxwell; three great grandchildren, Maxwell Vitale, Layna Vitale, and Lakin Lear; a host of nieces and nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Ethel Halbert will be held at 2 pm. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Upper Davis Cemetery in rural Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 pm. Friday, Feb. 21st at Null and Son.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Upper Davis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020