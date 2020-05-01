|
Eva Lee Cottingham
Eva Lee Cottingham, of Rolla, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 100.
She was born on July 22, 1919 in Rolla to the late Lee Love and Susie (Turner) Love. In 1940, she married Dr. Warren M. Cottingham in Linn, MO who preceded her in death in 1963. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Perry Love and Richard Love; and a sister, Ruth Gaskins.
Pastor Tim Cook wrote the following and posted to Facebook:
"Tonight, April 24 th , 2020, she stands on the precipice of the path that leads through the valley. Her name is Eva Cottingham, and she is 100 years old. She is not known to many outside this community. But to the people of First Christian Church/Greentree she is a treasure. Beloved. Eva has been part of this congregation ALL her years. How many congregations can boast such a dedicated saint? Her mother, Susie Turner Love, introduced Eva to the Lord's church on Main Street, Rolla, MO, as an infant. Susie and her husband Lee raised their children in that church. Eva, in turn, raised her children in the same fellowship. Five generations of that family have now called this church home.
Eva and her generation have experienced so much change and challenge. Twoworld wars, a depression, pandemics, personal loss and heartache – all endured with a foundation of unfaltering faith and a steadfast, positive spirit.
She is tiny in stature but possessed of immense spiritual stamina.
It would seem her days, perhaps even hours, are few. The gospel seed she has planted throughout her lifetime will soon come to full fruition.
I can only admire her and pray that God will continue to raise up such humble models of what it means to live in this dark world as an example of the light of Christ. We need such witnesses to inspire all of us along our way."
Eva was a 100 year member of the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla.
Eva will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: a son, Dr. William Cottingham and wife, Pam of Rolla, MO; a daughter, Suzie Faenger of Rolla, MO; four grandchildren, Julie Metheny and husband, Bryance, David Cottingham and wife, Lisa, Micki Johnston and husband, Wayne, and Scott Faenger and wife, Patty; five great grandchildren, Eva Leigh Metheny, Gavin Cottingham, Blake Cottingham, Joshua Johnston and Ryan Melton; two step great grandchildren, Jordan Metheny and Jewell Metheny; and two great great grandchildren, Tyson Johnston and Harrison Scott Melton.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the , the Haitian Christian Ministry or the Ben Harris Greentree Fuel Youth Group.
