Evelyn Dianne Forester
Evelyn Dianne Forester, of Rolla, MO, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 71.
She was born on February 12, 1949 in Duke, MO to the late Chriss Manes and Ruth Irene (Riden) Manes. On June 17, 1967, she married Donnie L. Forester in Rolla, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Leo Riden and Christopher Eugene Manes; and two sisters, an infant sister, Charlotte Alley and Rita Fay (Manes) York.
Evelyn's husband was her hero. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to spend time with her family, sew, craft, collect recipes, cook and bake. Evelyn had a heart for children. She loved teaching children's church, as well as bible school for many years.
Evelyn will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Donnie L. Forester of Doolittle, MO; three children, Paula Pelikan and husband, James of Doolittle, MO, Vicky Giacolone and husband, Anthony of Doolittle, MO, and Donald Forester and wife, Gayle of Plad, MO; and five grandchildren, Brittany Zigrye and husband, Kurt, Donavin Giacolone, Cody Forester, Tanner Forester and Amber Carrington.
A funeral service for Evelyn D. Forester will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla with Mrs. Kathy Curran officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
