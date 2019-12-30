|
Floyd Nelson Leimkiller
Floyd Nelson Leimkiller, of Rolla, MO, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 75.
He was born in Chamois, MO, on May 15, 1944, to the late Marvin E. Leimkiller and Anna A. (Reynolds) Leimkiller.
On August 17, 1963, he married Virginia (Beazley) Leimkiller. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2018. On Valentine's Day of this year, he married Sarah Ann Payne Leimkiller, who survives.
Floyd Graduated from Southwest MO Baptist University. He became an ordained Baptist Minister and served several Baptist Church Congregations throughout Missouri. For the past eleven years he pastored the Union Hill Baptist Church near Vienna, MO.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Louis Leimkiller.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife Sarah Leimkiller, of Rolla; two daughters, Lela Schrimpf and husband Scott, of Jefferson City, MO and Marcella Nowack and husband Kevin, of Columbia, MO; his brother, Marvin Leimkiller and wife Janice, of Linn, MO; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua and Julian Schrimpf and Lily and Emily Nowack; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.
A memorial service for Floyd Leimkiller will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Union Hill Baptist Church, 14403 Highway 42 East, Vienna, MO.
Interment will take place at a later date in the Shirley Cemetery in Chamois, MO.
Memorial contributions in Floyd's memory are suggested to the Union Hill Baptist Church or the Shirley Cemetery.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019