James And Gahr Mortuaries
1651 E State Route 72
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 458-2262
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James And Gahr Mortuaries
1651 E State Route 72
Rolla, MO 65401
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Gail Sue (Bohnenstiehl) Drallmeier


1962 - 2019
Gail Sue (Bohnenstiehl) Drallmeier Obituary

Gail Sue Drallmeier of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 56. Gail was born in Highland, Illinois on September 29, 1962 to Laverne and Florence (Weis) Bohnenstiehl.
Gail attended college at the University of Illinois where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agronomy, and a Master's degree in Education. It was while attending the University of Illinois that she met the love of her life, James Drallmeier. They were united in marriage on May 21, 1983. This union was blessed with six children. They relocated to Rolla, Missouri after James took a position at Missouri S&T. Gail was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she taught sixth through eighth grade science. She was a passionate scientist, who viewed the world as a science experiment, but she was always first and foremost a dedicated teacher. She inspired her students to think critically, question the status quo, respect the environment, and care for others despite our differences. She was recognized by graduating RHS seniors as their most influential teacher for the past three years. She was an avid recycler, reader, gardener, and athlete. She was a caretaker not only to her family but to numerous older community members as they aged. She will be remembered by those who knew her for her unparalleled passion for life, boundless energy, and confident optimism for the future.
Gail is survived by her mother, Florence Bohnenstiehl; husband, Dr. James Drallmeier; children, Dr. Theresa Drallmeier (Julie Rogers), Jacob Drallmeier (Kaitlin), Anne Dinsdale (Tanner), Christine Watson (Nick), Joseph Drallmeier (Maddie), and Matthew Drallmeier; brothers, Gary Bohnenstiehl (Joann), Mark Bohnenstiehl (Jeanne), Alan Bohnenstiehl (Lori), and Kent Bohnenstiehl (Sherri); sister, Lynn Todt (John); five grandchildren with two more on the way, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, LaVerne Bohnenstiehl; mother and father-in-law, Bud and Jean Drallmeier; and brother-in-law, Daniel Drallmeier.
A funeral Mass for Gail will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Clark officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary from 5-7PM. Private interment will be held. Memorials are suggested and greatly appreciated to: St. Patrick's Catholic School and/or The Russell House.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019
