Gary E. Wools


1951 - 2019
Gary E. Wools passed away August 9, 2019 at his home in Springfield, Mo. Gary was born June 6, 1951 in Waynesville, Mo.
He graduated Rolla High School In 1969, made a career out of his love of plants, and was an avid antique collector.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Irene (Hayes) and Earl Wools. He is survived by sisters and their spouses, Gloria (Nabors) and James Hooton of Belton, Mo, and Cherri (Nabors) and Guy Mayberry of Arlington, Tx. He also leaves behind many beloved friends.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
