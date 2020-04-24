Home

POWERED BY

Services
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Poe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Edward Poe


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Edward Poe Obituary
Gary Edward Poe
Gary Edward Poe, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Gary was born on June 17, 1947 to the late Leverett and Juanita (Atkins) Poe. On February 5, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Delores (Phelps) Poe. She preceded him in death on April 18, 1986.
Gary worked in the family business, Poe's Gas, until he started a cabinet shop business, Poe's Kitchen and Distributing, in Rolla in the late 1960's. He also started Rolla Snow Plow in 1975 and remained active in the snow plow business until his time of death. He was a 1965 graduate of the Rolla High School. Gary was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rolla.
Gary will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: a son, Bryon Poe and wife, Darla of Rolla; one daughter, Tori Weller and husband, Curtis of Belle; his loving companion of more than 30 years, Judy Bullock of Rolla; one brother, Gordon Poe and companion, Betty Dean of Rolla; a sister, Verlena Dillon and husband, Wayne of Rolla; two grandchildren, Jessica Penfield and Hadlee Poe; his mother-in-law, Bonnie Phelps; Judy's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and extended family and many, many friends.
A graveside service for Gary E. Poe will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to 10 people.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Null & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -