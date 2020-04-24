|
Gary Edward Poe
Gary Edward Poe, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Gary was born on June 17, 1947 to the late Leverett and Juanita (Atkins) Poe. On February 5, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Delores (Phelps) Poe. She preceded him in death on April 18, 1986.
Gary worked in the family business, Poe's Gas, until he started a cabinet shop business, Poe's Kitchen and Distributing, in Rolla in the late 1960's. He also started Rolla Snow Plow in 1975 and remained active in the snow plow business until his time of death. He was a 1965 graduate of the Rolla High School. Gary was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rolla.
Gary will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: a son, Bryon Poe and wife, Darla of Rolla; one daughter, Tori Weller and husband, Curtis of Belle; his loving companion of more than 30 years, Judy Bullock of Rolla; one brother, Gordon Poe and companion, Betty Dean of Rolla; a sister, Verlena Dillon and husband, Wayne of Rolla; two grandchildren, Jessica Penfield and Hadlee Poe; his mother-in-law, Bonnie Phelps; Judy's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and extended family and many, many friends.
A graveside service for Gary E. Poe will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to 10 people.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020