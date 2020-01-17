|
Gene Douglas schaefer.
Gene Douglas Schaefer, 60, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Silverstone Place, Rolla, Missouri
Gene was born in Mexico, Missouri on June 10, 1959, a son of Jerome H. & Doris J. (Huenefeld) Schaefer.
He was the husband of Kimberly J. (Rathert) Schaefer. They were united in marriage on June 30, 1979, at St. Marcus Church, Rhineland, MO.
Gene was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, Rolla, Missouri. He worked as a supervisor for Pathways Behavioral Health for 14 years. In his later years he lovingly helped take care of his wife Kim.
Gene was an avid cardinal fan. When his kids were young, he enjoyed coaching sports and being involved in all their activities. He loved tinkering with projects in his spare time, reading, and history. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Gene is survived by his father Jerome Schaefer & wife Ruth, of Rhineland, Missouri; his wife, Kimberly Schaefer, of Rolla; by three sons, Douglas Schaefer & fiance' Jamie Welton, of Rolla; David Schaefer, of St. James, Missouri; and Timothy Schaefer, of St. James; by two brothers, Rodney Schaefer & wife Cindy, of Hermann, Missouri; and Jeffrey Schaefer & wife Amanda, of Rhineland, Missouri; by a step-sister, Lisa Waller, of Rhineland, Missouri; by his 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Kemp, of Rolla; Brian Schaefer, of Rolla; Jeron Hicks, of Rolla; Alexis Bylezynski, of Madison, Wisconsin; Amaya Eades, of St. James, Missouri; Noah Murdock, of Rolla; Oliver Schaefer, of Rolla; a Kyira Lewis, of Rolla; Anthony Lewis, of Rolla; and Elijah Moran, of Rolla. He is preceded in death by his mother Doris Schaefer, and son, Joshua Schaefer.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery, Rhineland, Missouri. Memorials may be given to St. Marcus Cemetery or Family. C/O Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020