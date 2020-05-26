|
|
Gertrud Martin
Gertrud Martin, of Rolla, MO, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 82.
She was born on July 14, 1937 in Schweinfurt, Germany. On October 20, 1956, she married James Martin who preceded her in death in 2012. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one sister.
Gertrud loved gardening and she was an excellent seamstress. Her number one priority was taking care of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Gertrud will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: three sons, Alan Martin of Holts Summit, MO, Dr. James Martin, Jr. and wife, Sherry of Pensacola, FL, and Steven Martin of Dixon, MO; two daughters, Susan Schoen and husband, John of Rolla, MO and Debbie Wink of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren, Jenny Shelton, Jillian French, Jessica Martin and Jade Martin; and two great grandchildren, Alec Shelton and Nicholas Shelton.
A funeral service for Gertrud Martin will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A private interment will follow at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Waynesville, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rolla Animal Shelter.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020