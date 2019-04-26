|
GLORIA FERN CAMENISCH
Loving mother and grandmother
Gloria Fern Camenisch, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 83.
She was born on November 27, 1935 in Newburg, MO to the late James Samuel Hunter and Edna (Ross) Hunter. On May 16, 1953 she married David Camenisch. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2003.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Joe Camenisch; two daughters, Cheryl Camenisch and Melissa Ross; and a grandson, Daniel Waneka.
Gloria loved painting pictures and spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: two daughters, Dawna Waneka of Berthoud, CO and Heidi Camenisch of Phoenix, AZ; two brothers, Paul Hunter of LA and Bill Hunter of Flat, MO; nine grandchildren, James Camenisch and wife Michele, Joe Waneka and wife LaRissa, David Camenisch and wife Carrie, Chad Norris and wife Tamara, Stephanie Waneka, Chris Waneka and wife Brittney, Billy Waneka and wife Brittney, Tabatha Schafer and husband Jacob, and Sara Camenisch; and seventeen great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Gloria F. Camenisch will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Null and Son Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019