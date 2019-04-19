|
|
Gregory david williams
Beloved husband, father, and traveler
Gregory David Williams, of Lenox, MO, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 63.
He was born on March 19, 1956 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Walter and Mary Jo Williams. After attending McCluer North High School in Florissant, he was inducted into the United States Marines on March 29, 1973 and was on active duty until April 9, 1976, which included service in Okinawa and Vietnam. He married Mary E. (Summers) Williams on December 26, 1995.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter H. Williams, Sr.
Greg owned and operated Show-Me Excavation for 20 years. He also owned and operated a cattle and horse farm for 25 years. Greg loved the outdoors, especially fishing, farming, horses, traveling and boating. He loved arrowhead hunting and spending time with his many friends. He was known for his generous nature and was often found helping others.
Greg was a kind and generous person who had a passion for life which was evident in all things. He loved telling funny stories and making people laugh. He made friends wherever he went. He had such a magnetic personality that no one was a stranger.
Greg will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Mary E. Williams of Lenox, MO; his mother, Mary Williams of Rolla, MO; a daughter, Dina Morgan and husband Chris of St. Charles, MO; one stepson, Darren Gordon and wife Rebecca of Jefferson City, MO; two brothers, Walter Williams, Jr. of Lenox, MO and Chris Williams and wife Mia of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren; Emily Morgan and Jared Gordon; and five nieces and nephews.
A remembrance service for Gregory D. Williams will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019