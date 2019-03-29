|
H. KARL KOST
Beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather
H. Karl Kost, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 77.
He was born on August 24, 1941 in Hochheim Am Main, Germany to Helmut Ernest Kost and Katherine (Itschner) Kost.
Karl was preceded in death by his father, Helmut Kost in 1943; parents, Katherine and Frank Mori; and an infant brother, Billy.
Karl was employed as a special agent for the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control for 24 1/2 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and martial arts. He was also a shooting instructer for the Alcohol and Tobacco Division for several years.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his loving companion, Allison Holdaway of Rolla; two sons, Ernie Kost and wife Carol of Rolla and G. Karl Kost of Jerome, MO; a daughter, Katherine Kost of Rolla; four brothers, George Frank Mori and wife Verena of Erfurt, Germany, Kurt John Mori of Sacramento, CA, James Michael Mori and husband James Sibley of Rolla, and Thomas J. Mori of Lees Summit, MO; eight grandchildren, Krista Brown, Corey Kost, Kellie Sanders, Tracie Seabough, Andrew Kost, Tamara Greenhalgh, Ian McClendon and Dalton McClendon; numerous great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nepews, cousins and extended family.
A funeral service for H. Karl Kost will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church TV/Radio Ministry.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019