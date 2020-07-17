Hannah Nicole McDowell of Rolla passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Osage County, MO as a result of an automobile accident. She was 22 years of age.
Hannah Nicole McDowell, the daughter of Gary McDowell and Angela McDowell, was born January 6, 1998 in Rolla, MO. She was blessed with two beautiful sons: Kayson and Keagan.
Hannah was survived by her two sons: Kayson Lee John Moshier and Keagan Lane Moshier of Rolla;
Hannah's parents, Gary and his wife Kim McDowell of Rolla, MO and Angela McDowell and husband David Duncan of Salem, MO; Great Grandparents Eddie and Josephine Gabel: Grandparents Pam Miller; Ann Simpson; Ed and Jane Davis, grandmother: Lynn Fuhrmann and Chuck Bailey of Salem, MO, Paternal Grandmother Margie Fuqua of Cuba; six sisters: Breyenne Earney and husband, Mike of St. James, Tara McDowell and Kevin Bunton of Dixon, MO, Kyleigh McDowell of Rolla, MO, Taylor McDowell and Jarrick Coleman of Columbia, MO, Alison McDowell of Jefferson City, TN and Cheyenne McDowell of Rolla; one brother, Garrett McDowell of Rolla; Father of her two sons and his family: Anthony Moshier, Derek and Andrea Moshier, Matt and Chrissy Simpson, Trevor Club, Kayla and Dylan Thorpe, Andrew Davis and McKenzi Moshier., nieces and nephews: Kypton Earney, Madilynn Bunton, Gage Bunton, Mason Bunton, Ashlynn Bunton, Dawson Coleman and Denzell Coleman; Aunts: Shirley Cook of St. James, Anna Alexander and husband, Eddie of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Vickie Dendy and JD of Bolivar, MO, Michelle and husband, Greg Ritz of Rolla and Tammy Slightom of Texas and Uncles: Shawn Slightom of Jerome, MO, Bradley Slightom of Rolla, MO and David Slightom of Rolla, MO.
Several other family members and numerous friends.
Hannah loved spending time with family. She treasured moments she spent with all of them, and was returning from visiting her sister in Columbia. She loved learning how to hunt with her dad. They spent countless hours waiting for the right one to cross their path. Hannah also loved being a mother and dearly loved her boys and her family.
Hannah will lie in state for a public visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO.
Private Funeral Service will be held Sunday at the Jones Funeral Home with Don Carson officiating. Scattering of her ashes will be at her favorite beach in Panama Beach, Flordia.
Memorial maybe given to an account set up at Maries County Bank in St. James with checks made to The Moshier Boys.
Cards of Condolences, flowers and gift may be entered at www.jonesfunerals.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Home in St. James, Mo.
Attachments area.