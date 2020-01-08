|
|
Harold Eugene Kline was born April 17, 1936 on the family farm near Vida, Missouri. He was the last of eight children born to Charles W. and Anna (Huskey) Kline. Harold Kline passed from this world while in the arms of his loving wife Cleo and joined his Heavenly Father January 2, 2020.
In his early teens Harold told his father that farming was not for him so as soon as he could, he joined the Air Force. That gave birth to his love for travel, but only in this country where there is plenty to see. Hawaii was the only state Harold never visited. He was in Southern California when he got out of the Air Force and made California his home for twenty years. He went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration, and was sent to different airports nationwide to work on the navigational equipment... sometimes for a week and sometimes for several months.
Harold returned to Missouri in 1975. His only child, daughter Dianna Marie, was born in Jefferson City in 1976. Soon thereafter he moved his family back to Vida. Still employed by FAA in different capacities, Harold got the opportunity to temporarily relocate to Alaska in 1988 and off to Alaska he went.
In 1994, Harold married the love of his life Cleo in Anchorage, Alaska. They remained in Alaska until Harold retired on April Fool's Day 2000 after 35 plus years with the FAA. The plan was to spend summers in Alaska and winters in Arizona or Mexico traveling in their RV. Instead they returned to the family homestead in Vida, land homesteaded by his grandparents Kline in the late 1800's, the patent having been signed by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. Harold and Cleo spent the next 15 years working/traveling together from the midwest to the northeast United States hiring people to deliver phonebooks. They were working their last delivery in West Memphis, AR, in March 2015 when Harold got deathly ill. After that, Harold and Cleo really were together 24/7 working on the "plantation" and enjoying their lives together.... laughing and joking as they worked side-by-side around their property or driving down the highway. Harold and Cleo found their family of God at Mt Olive Baptist Church at Doolittle after his life/death experience in Memphis. They were both baptized in September 2017 and became members of Mt Olive. At the time of his passing he served as a church usher, which he considered a huge honor.
Harold Kline had a full and wonderful life. He looked forward to "changing zip codes" so he could see new sights and meet new people. Every stranger became a new friend, and men always referred to Harold as their little buddy. Harold was a proud member of the Masons & Shriners, AmVets, Loyal Order of Moose, and Eagles in Anchorage, Alaska. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing pool, tinkering and putzing on different projects, laughing and joking with friends and loved ones.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Charles W. and Anna Kline; siblings Johnnie, Ruth, Helen, Fay, Charles J, Kathryn, and Ruby; and daughter Dianna Marie. Harold Kline is survived by his loving wife Cleo and her sister Thelma (the cook wife); special nephew Mike Roeder and his wife Michele; and his aunt Roselee Light, as well as numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins, and tons of friends across the US.
A visitation for Harold Kline will be held Friday, January 10th, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Mt Olive Baptist Church Saturday, January 11th, at 11a.m. followed by food, tears, and laughter in the Fellowship Hall. Harold has been cremated and his ashes will be spread in numerous zip codes.
In lieu of flowers, per Harold's request before he passed, please donate nonperishable food, paper products or make a monetary donation to the Mt Olive Baptist Church food pantry/food bank. Harold was so proud with the response of donations he and Cleo received for the church at their 25th anniversary celebration in March 2019, and wanted one last chance to do some good for others.
