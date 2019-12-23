|
|
Lloyd Buckner was born on August 23, 1945 in Rolla, MO to the late Emmitt Lee Buckner and Rutha 'Mae' Buckner. Lloyd was raised in Blooming Rose, MO but lived most his adult life in Rolla, MO and had close connections to friends and family in Licking, MO. He passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 74.
Lloyd is survived by his son, Mark, and daughter, Crystal; three sisters, Helen, Marie, and Lavern; one brother, Leonard, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Buckner, and special friend, Ina Hodge.
Lloyd worked as a barber with Dave Simily on Pine Street in Rolla, MO for 37 years before retiring in 2008. He loved being a social guy with all of his customers. Upon retirement, he frequented PJ's café in Licking while telling stories 'based on the truth' with fellow cattlemen.
Lloyd loved to work with cattle, fish, hunt, and spend time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, Licking. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on December 26th following the visitation. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery following the services. Lloyd will be laid to rest next to Virginia. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019