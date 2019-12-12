|
|
Harold W. Robertson
Harold W. Robertson, of Rolla, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 83.
He was born on June 16, 1936 in Paydown, MO to the late Thomas Monroe Robertson and Mamie (Basham) Robertson. On January 18, 1979 he married
Ethel (Swain) Robertson. She preceded him in death in 2016. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Harold was outgoing, known for his generosity and kind heart. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Robertson was the founder and CEO of Robertson & Penn, Inc. Harold Robertson owned and operated Busy Bee Laundry in Rolla from 1983 - 2010.
Harold will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: one son, Samuel Robertson of Battlefield, MO; five daughters, Devonne Frye and husband George of Battlefield, MO, Renee Miller and husband Steve of Pensacola, FL, Deborah Tankersley and husband James of Belle, MO, Brenda Pound and husband Dan of Rolla, MO and Tammy Walker and husband Larry of Irmo, S.C.; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one brother, Elmer Robertson and wife Faye of Belle, MO; nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and extended family.
A funeral service for Harold W. Robertson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019