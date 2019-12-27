|
Henry Thomas Wisdom
Henry Thomas Wisdom, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born in Saltillo, TX, on February 14, 1932 to the late Alvie and Eliza (Taylor) Wisdom.
On May 16, 1953 he married Bennie (Coffman) Wisdom, who survives.
After High School Henry spent time working in the pipeline industry and later owned his own auto supply business in Sulphur Springs, TX. Henry felt the call to be in the ministry and graduated from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO with a degree in Theology in 1968. Henry served as the Pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Monett, MO for two years and then was the Pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Doolittle, MO until he retired in 2012. Henry was also well known as a sales representative for Bankers Advertising. Henry enjoyed fishing and being with his family and many friends. Henry was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Rolla, MO.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Wisdom and his sister, Berneice Glover.
Henry will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of sixty-six years, Bennie Wisdom, of Rolla; two children, James Wisdom and wife Jeanette, of Lawrence, KS and Rhonda Shipp, of Doolittle, MO; four grandsons, Randy and Richard Frazee, of Rolla and Seth and Scott Wisdom, of Kansas City; six great grandchildren; other extended family and dear friends.
A funeral service for Henry Wisdom will be held at noon on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Monday beginning at 10 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Landmark Baptist Church in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019