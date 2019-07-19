|
|
Homer L. Halbert, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 93.
He was born on February 11, 1926 in Steelville, MO to the late Walter Halbert and Lillian (Martin) Halbert. On October 3, 1953 he married Ethel (Feeler) Halbert.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Carmen Halbert; and three sisters, Hallie Martin, Bell Ives and Ina Kreamalmeyer.
Homer was a truck driver for over 30 years for MSD in St. Louis, MO. In his younger days he was a fast pitch softball pitcher. He also enjoyed auctioneering, going to shooting matches, coon hunting, coon dog water racing, deer hunting and driving his four wheeler everywhere. Homer told many stories of his past. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge # 77 in Steelville, MO.
He will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Ethel Halbert of Rolla; one son, Dennis Maxwell and wife Catherine of Ballwin, MO; a daughter, Rhonda; a brother, Dan Halbert and wife Ruth Ann of Steelville, MO; three grandchildren, Lisa Wellman, Nick Maxwell and fiancee Kristina Lash, and Megan Maxwell; and three great grandchildren, Maxwell Vitale, Layna Vitale and Lakin Lear.
A funeral service for Homer L. Halbert will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Upper Davis/Spencer-Maxwell Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Upper Davis/Spencer-Maxwell Cemetery.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019