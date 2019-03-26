|
HOWARD THOMAS SMITH, SR
Loving father and grandfather
Howard Thomas Smith was born September 16th, 1933 in Mississippi. He graduated to heaven on March 23rd 2019. He was kind, loving dad and grandpa known for his sharp mind. He was the father of eight children and many grandchildren.Howard was the head chef at Zenos Steak House for over 30 years. When he wasn't working at the restaurant he loved to be on the family farm, brush hogging and caring for the animals and spending time with his grandchildren and eating out. His favorites books were westerns by Zane Grey, Louis Lamour. He enjoyed life, had a great smile and enjoyed making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by many.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019