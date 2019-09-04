|
|
IRENE C. TREECE
Irene C. Treece, of Rolla, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 90.
She was born in Dent County, MO on August 5, 1929 to the late Edgar Light and Olive (Conger) Light.
On February 13, 1945 she married Everett Treece, who preceded her in death on January 10, 2009.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Poge, two brothers and one sister.
Irene is survived by two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other extended family members and her beloved canine companion, Bella.
Irene attended Grace Fellowship of Rolla.
A graveside service for Irene Treece will be held at 11 am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Pilot Knob Cemetery in rural Rolla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be given to the Rolla Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019