Irene Elizabeth Jane Kendall, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 87.
She was born on March 13, 1933 to the late Lora H. Mace and Melba Elizabeth Jane (Harris) Mace. On November 26, 2006, she married Edward Kendall in Rolla, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two former husbands, Ben Rozar and Orville Guy Brown; and a sister, Helen L. Kendall.
Irene loved fishing, going to church and teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed driving when traveling. She loved her family and her church family. She loved to talk and never met a stranger.
Irene will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Edward Kendall of Rolla, MO; two sons, Kenton Rozar and wife, Linda of Wasilla, AK and Jonathan Kendall and wife, Narmine of Frisco, TX; one sister, Ruby Ann Mace of Rolla, MO; four grandchildren, Robert Rozar, Zack Rozar, Joshua Kendall and Justin Kendall; and five great grandchildren, Travis, Griffin, Zayne, Bradley and Nina.
A funeral service for Irene Kendall will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to KidCare (please make checks payable to First Assembly of God).
