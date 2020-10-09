1/1
Irene Elizabeth Jane (Mace) Kendall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Elizabeth Jane Kendall, of Rolla, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 87.
She was born on March 13, 1933 to the late Lora H. Mace and Melba Elizabeth Jane (Harris) Mace. On November 26, 2006, she married Edward Kendall in Rolla, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two former husbands, Ben Rozar and Orville Guy Brown; and a sister, Helen L. Kendall.
Irene loved fishing, going to church and teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed driving when traveling. She loved her family and her church family. She loved to talk and never met a stranger.
Irene will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Edward Kendall of Rolla, MO; two sons, Kenton Rozar and wife, Linda of Wasilla, AK and Jonathan Kendall and wife, Narmine of Frisco, TX; one sister, Ruby Ann Mace of Rolla, MO; four grandchildren, Robert Rozar, Zack Rozar, Joshua Kendall and Justin Kendall; and five great grandchildren, Travis, Griffin, Zayne, Bradley and Nina.
A funeral service for Irene Kendall will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to KidCare (please make checks payable to First Assembly of God).
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Null & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved