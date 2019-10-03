|
|
Jack Alexander Sucic
Jack Alexander "Alex" Sucic, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 27.
He was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 16, 1992 to Jack Sucic and Cheryl Campbell.
On February 5, 2015 Alex married Amber Nicole Schivitz who preceded him in death on August 13, 2017.
In addition to his wife, his father also preceded him in death.
Alex will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his mother, Cheryl Campbell, of Rolla; three children, Willow and Malikia Sucic and Liaam Beem, all of Rolla; one brother, Tony Sucic and wife Natalie, of St. Louis, MO; one sister, Andrea Westfall Daigle and husband Nick, of Fort Polk, LA; uncle Nicholas P. Sucic, of Rolla; mother-in-law, Benita Beem and husband Steve, of Rolla; sister-in-law, Amanda Schivitz, of Houston, MO; grandmother, Lavone Harrell, of Rolla; three nephews, Griffin, Cub, and Eli Westfall; niece Gaige Daigle; cousin, Eric Hollingsworth; other extended family and friends.
A funeral service for Alex Sucic will be held at 1pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Alex's Children's future educational costs.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019