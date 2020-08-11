1/
Dr. Jagat Lamsal
1962 - 2020
Dr. Jagat Lamsal, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 58.
Jagat was born in Syangja, Nepal on February 14, 1962 to Bishow Nath Lamsal and Chit Maya Padhyani (Sigdel). On June 24, 2002 he married Nani (Sapkota) Lamsal and they were blessed with two children, Benjamin and Janisha. Jagat and Nani became United States citizens in 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bishow Nath Lamsal.
Jagat received a Master of Science degree in Physics from the University of Missouri-Rolla in 2002, and a Doctorate in Physics in 2011 from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He did Post-Doctorate research at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and taught at the Moberly Area Community College in Columbia. He was also a Visiting Scholar at the Research Reactor at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Jagat had a large number of research articles published.
Jagat became a Christian at the age of eighteen. Throughout his adult life he had a passion for following Jesus, as well as a deep sense of calling to share the love of Jesus with internationals. In 2015, Jagat became a pastor to international students at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, assisting international students in their studies in an American university, hosting events to inform and guide students, and hosting Bible studies and fellowship meetings to encourage and engage internationals who were interested in knowing more about Christianity. Jagat was sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Rolla and then later by a nonprofit board, the International Connection Point. Jagat had a tremendous love for internationals and devoted his life to ministering to each one.
Jagat will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Nani Lamsal; his children, Benjamin and Janisha; his mother, Chit Maya Padhyani; three brothers, Devendra Lamsal, Laxman Lamsal and Surrendra Lamsal; five sisters, Bishnu Kumari Aryal, Radhika Bhattarai, Sarita Kafle, Maija Paudel and Sirikala Kafle; and many, many friends.
A memorial service for Jagat Lamsal will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center in Rolla.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jagat may be made to the family's needs or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
