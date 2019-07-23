|
|
James Albert Turner
Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather
James Albert Turner, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 92.
He was born on December 8, 1926 in Rolla, MO to the late George Turner and Elba (Null) Turner. On June 8, 1950, he married Charlene (Salts) Turner. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2008.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and one granddaughter.
James was employed for over 20 years with the Holsum Bakery. He enjoyed singing in the Chamber Choir and traveling with Charlene.
He will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: two sons, Ron Turner and wife Linda of Rolla, MO and David Turner and wife Shirley of Romulus, MI; one daughter, Teresa Snow of San Tan Valley AZ; eight grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019