JAMES CLEO "J.C." FIELDS
Beloved husband, father, and avid fisherman
James Cleo "J.C." Fields, of Rolla, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 75.
He was born in Flat, MO on October 3, 1943 to the late Cleo and Ruby (Roberts) Fields.
Mr. Fields was a retired U.S. Army Veteran first serving fifteen years with the MO National Guard then actively serving in the U.S. Army for fifteen years retiring honorably earning the rank Sergeant First Class. He also worked as a Parts Manager for twenty years for Deihl Montgomery Ford. J.C. was an avid fisherman, enjoyed auctioneering, bluegrass music, and many other interests.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister and one grandson, Joshua Frost.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Eloise Fields, of Rolla; three children, Marsha Veasman and husband Jim, of Rolla, Sharon Wright and husband David, of St. James, MO and Michael Fields and wife Belma, of Rolla; four grandchildren, David Wright, Brandon Cornish, Matthew Frost, and Lindsay Gilmore; one great grandchild expected soon; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for J.C. Fields will be held at 7 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 5:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 9 am Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Smith Cemetery near Edgar Springs.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019