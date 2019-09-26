|
James "Jay" Clyde Adams,
James "Jay" Clyde Adams, 79, (who forever claimed to be 26) of Rolla, Missouri passed on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Phelps County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Princeton, West Virginia on March 9, 1940 James was the son of Hazel Thomas and Okey Adams. James was a resident of Livingston, Texas, but always maintained close ties to Rolla, Missouri.
Jay married his high school sweetheart, Hazel Phillips in 1957 and together they had three children. He served our country in the US Air Force from 1957-1968. As a radar tracking specialist, he was deployed to Germany for two years and served in the Vietnam Conflict. After leaving the military he worked at COMSAT (Communications Satellite Corp.) in Brewster Washington. He felt privileged to be on the ground floor of satellite and computer technology. In 1970 he was a student at UMR and employed at KTTR/KZNN. Soon after he began his own company, Computer Designs. In 1974 he began work at the Mid-Continent Mapping Center (USGS) as a physical scientist until retiring in 2002. He was married to Helen Erb Richardson of Rolla from 1976 until 2002 with whom he had four children. Jay and Hazel were remarried in 2003.
Jay loved to travel and chase the sun. He visited all 50 states and explored internationally as well. To be behind the wheel of their RV while singing to Willie Nelson's song "On the Road Again" always put a smile on his face, as he believed all of life's answers could be found in an old country song. He loved building and creating, was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed having a project, and instilled resourcefulness and creativity in all of his children. Jay loved learning and was the "king of quarter questions." He was an avid genealogist and happiest when hosting gatherings and spending time with family. He looked forward to having his ever-growing family around and somehow managed to create a unique and individual relationship with each one.
Jay was preceded in death by his father and mother, step-father Ray Bowles, son James Stephen Adams, and brother Bobby Gene Adams.
He is survived by his Wife Hazel D (Phillips) Adams and his children; Mitzi (Adams) Creager, Shuzette (Adams) and husband Jerry Bailey, Jason Adams and wife Jenny, Jessica Adams and wife Kelly Sink, Jacqueline Adams, and Jordan Adams. His grandchildren; Sean Adams and wife Judy, Tabatha Wiggins, Megan Beyl and husband Paul, Quentin Wiggins and wife Jessica, Heather Berreth and Ted Hansen, Richard Wiggins and wife Amanda, Brittany Ali, Britney Kent and husband David, Mindy Baker and Zach Scholes, Ross Creager, Kevin Bailey and wife Laurie, Sandy Jones and husband Cass, Ollen Baker, James Creager and wife Meghan, Ethan Miller, Madelyn Miller, and Jaxon Adams. His great grandchildren; McKenzie, Austin, Penni, Kyla, Dylan, Jaida, Brenin, Madison, Taylor, Logan, Ava, Gavin, Emma, Damien, Corban, Sawyer, Sara, Domonique, Lillianna, Caleb, Eshan, Gabe, Isaac, Oakley, Parker, and Atticus. His siblings; Sister-in-law, Joann Adams, Charles Ron Adams, and wife Sandra, Brenda Creech and husband Danny, Lois VanHorn and husband Bill, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as numerous close friends.
He is deeply loved by many and will be missed greatly.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019