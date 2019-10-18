|
|
James Dale Williams
"J.D." "Jimmy Dale"
James Dale Williams "J.D." "Jimmy Dale" of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Rolla, Missouri at the age of 81. J.D. was born in Rolla, Missouri on August 29, 1938, to the late Floyd and Madge (Gibson) Williams.
J.D. was born and raised in the Rolla community. He was a graduate of Rolla High School with the class of 1956. He joined the United States Navy, where he would discover his love for fire fighting. He was medically discharged after serving for three years, When he returned home, he worked various jobs and then started a 30 year career at U.M.R. in the computer department. His true passion was community service. J.D. began his professional career with the Rolla Rural Volunteer Fire Department in 1972 where he was Chief for 25 of the 27 years he served. He has been trained and served in many areas regarding fire fighting throughout the years. After retiring from UMR and the Fire Department he started working for the Phelps County Sheriff's Department where he served for 29 years. He is Rolla's longest sitting Councilman, where he served for 30 years. J.D. was all about serving the people and the community of Rolla, He has received several awards for his community service. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was President of the MO South Central Bowling Association for 12 years and Director of the MO State Bowling Association for 5 years. He has been inducted into both Association's Hall of Fame. Of all the titles and roles he played in the community, he really loved the Shop With A Cop program the very best. He enjoyed the kids, and always had a bag of blow pops to give to every child he encountered. He was dedicated to his two daughters and loved being a grandfather. He had a big smile for everyone, and the smile will be missed by everyone that knew him. J.D. was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, co-worker and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
J.D. is survived by his daughters, Michele Hasenleder of Overland Park, Kansas and Jamie Sturgeon and husband John of Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Paige Sharp and husband Joey, Joshua, Caleb, Ruthie and Naomi Hasenleder; great-granddaughter, Maddie Sharp; along with one niece Stacy Williams-Hall and husband Duane, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, J.D. was preceded in death by his siblings, Ken Williams and Juanita Overall.
Funeral services for James Dale Williams will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4:00PM at the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla, Missouri, with Pastors Justin Cook, and Chris Foster officiating. Michelle Broxton, and Jeremy Jamison doing music selections. Interment will follow at the Rhea cemetery with Mike Kirn, Paul Lambert, David Rosenburg, George Arnold, Jeff Breen, and Larry Seest serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dave Harris, Randy Barr, and Rick Lisenbe. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service at Greentree Christian Church from 2-4PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested and greatly appreciated to the Friday Backpack Program, cards are available at all James & Gahr locations.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019