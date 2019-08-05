|
|
James Lee Ries
Loving husband, father and brother
James Lee Ries of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 70. James was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 14, 1949 to the late Howard and Alberta (Nash) Ries.
James worked as a laborer in the moving business for over forty years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, barbequing, and visiting with his family and friends.
James is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Donna Pierce of Rolla, Missouri; two sons, James Ries, Jr. of Georgia and Gregory Ries of Springfield, Missouri; brothers, Ricky and Tony Ries both of Rolla, Missouri; sister, Anna Simpson of Rolla, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by four brothers, Jerry, Mikey, Danny and Charles.
A funeral service for James Lee Ries was held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the Hooker Cemetery, Devils Elbow, Missouri. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019