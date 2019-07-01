|
|
JAMES O. McWHORTER
Loving husband and family man
James O. McWhorter, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 73.
He was born on December 25, 1945 in Rolla, MO to the late James O. McWhorter and Mae Rose (Dewing) McWhorter. On November 21, 1970, he married Violet (Henson) McWhorter at the Salem Ave. Baptist Church in Rolla.
Jim was employed with Henson Construction for 34 years. He loved talking to his brother-in-law, Richard, about the Bible. He liked watching deer and turkey and taking pictures of them. He also enjoyed Nascar racing. Jim loved his dog, Tuffy and spending precious time with his wife, Violet.
Jim will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Violet McWhorter of Rolla; one sister, Ruth Ann Hunter and husband Norman of Lake St. Louis, MO; his mother-in-law, Hazel Mae Henson; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Lucreta Henson of Newburg, MO; one nephew, Jeff Hunter, and three nieces, Jan Hoskins, Veronica Golliher and Stephanie Young.
A funeral service for James O. McWhorter will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Newburg Assembly.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 1 to July 2, 2019