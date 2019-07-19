|
|
James Patrick "Pat" Henry, of Rolla, MO, passed away July 14, 2019, at the age of 55, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on April 2, 1964 to William Elmer "Bill" Henry, Jr. and Mary Madeline (Gilliam) Henry. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill, on January 10, 2009 and his brother, Gary, on March 22, 2019.
Pat had a lengthy career in sporting goods sales. Throughout his career, he met several famous sports celebrities. He played golf with Charles Barkley at Castle Pines in Colorado, loved telling how Karl Malone's hand swallowed his in a handshake, how he buried Kenny Wallace in the sand as a kid, just to name a few. During their Inaugural Season in 1993, Pat built a strong rapport with the equipment buyer for the Colorado Rockies and sold them various gear and clothing. He loved playing golf and watching baseball, NASCAR races, and football (especially the Denver Broncos). None of that compared to the joy of watching Paige play soccer and softball. Pat's fun and easy going personality created a strong bond with many of her teammates and friends that is still intact today.
He found his work passion with home remodeling when he began Can-Do Home Repair. He took pride in his work and was so proud of the results of each renovation. Most of his business came from customer referrals.
Pat's pride and joy was his daughter, Paige and granddaughter, Berkeley. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Madeline Henry of Rolla; girlfriend, Tina Thompson of Sullivan; daughter, Paige Henry (Zachary Kee) of Auxvasse; brothers, Don (Susan) Henry of Vichy, John (Bonnie) Henry of Rogers, AR, Larry (Judy) Henry of Camdenton; sister, Linda (Ron) Schweiss of Rolla; granddaughter, Berkeley Kee of Auxvasse; several nieces and nephews; and the many friends he made over the years.
A special thanks to Tina Thompson and Berlin Turner, for their love and support during the last few months of his life and to friends, Billy Sullivan, Teresa Jones, and Steve Skelton, for raising his spirits and always being there for him. Thanks to all the family and friends who took Pat to his appointments, stayed with him in the hospital, offered support during his battle, and prayed endlessly for his recovery.
A funeral service for Pat Henry will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pat's granddaughter, Berkeley Kee's Education Fund.
