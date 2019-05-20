|
|
JANET C. HARRISON
Beloved mother and grandmother
Janet C. Harrison, age 81 of Rolla passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home with her granddaughter and caregiver Krystal Nicholls by her side.
Janet was born on January 7, 1938 in St. James, MO., a daughter to the late Harry and Norma (Cooper) Lewis.
Janet attended school in St. James. She was a member of Beta Signa Phi Chapter of Springfield and enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs, playing golf and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Survivors include two daughters: Teena Harrison-Lutz and her husband Dale of Rolla, MO., Shelly Fox and her husband Dan of Springfield, MO., one son; Jeff Harrison and his wife Linda of Springfield, MO., nine grandchildren, Shaun Davis of Kansas City, MO., Amy Harrell of Mexico, MO., Heather Shelton-Kelly and her husband Sean of Springfield, Ill., Krystal Nicholls and her husband Jeff of Rolla, MO., Chad Harrison and fiancée Abby Schumacher of Springfield, MO., Andrea Harrison of Springfield, MO., Paige Fox and fiancé Dillon Steele of Springfield, MO., Amanda Fox of Springfield, MO., and Paige Lutz of Rolla, MO., eleven great grandchildren and many other family, friends, and loved ones.
In addition to her parents Janet is preceded in death by one sister Bernice Spurgeon and one brother Keith Lewis.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Rolla Lions Club Park 1061 South Bishop Ave. Rolla, Mo. 65401.
A private burial will be in the St. James Cemetery in St. James, Mo.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to The Ronald McDonald House 949 East Primrose Street Springfield, MO., 65807
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial P.O. Box 1602 Rolla, MO., 65402 (573) 341-0220 www.rollacremation.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2019