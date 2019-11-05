|
|
Janice Ann Dye, of Owensville, MO, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 68.
She was born in Rolla on December 19, 1950, to the late Clinton and Betty (Ray) Ridenhour.
On August 23, 1969 she married McKinley Dye, who survives.
Among Janice's interests were attending yard sales and auctions, but most importantly was spending time with her family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband of 50 years, McKinley Dye, of their home in Owensville; four brothers, David Ridenhour and wife Jean of Doylestown, OH, Kenneth Ridenhour and wife Rose of Jefferson City, MO, Dwight Ridenhour of Belle, MO, and Danny Ridenhour, also of Belle; one sister, Donna Bethmann and husband Fred of Belle, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Janice Dye will be held at 10 am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery in rural Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 6th at Null and Son.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019